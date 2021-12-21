Whanganui letters: Saving Anzac Parade's flood-prone houses

A reader says there are several solutions for flood-prone houses in Anzac Parade. Photo / Supplied

The conundrum of what is to happen to flood-prone houses in Anzac Parade has certainly given a curveball for us to deal with.

There is one house that I know of that has been lifted up on its piles. However, other plausible solutions can help people adapt to a flooding situation.

One example is floating houses on floating concrete blocks that have been constructed in the river canals of the Netherlands. Another is amphibious houses that also respond to floods. The house rises and then settles back down when the water recedes. They cost 20 per cent more than ordinary houses.

Some houses could be shifted, others modified for floating and maybe new ones built to amphibious designs standards. The costing can be managed so that over a period of time, the change can happen gradually with little social disruption. The district council co-ordinates the project. They can also borrow money to buy the houses and pay it back after the alteration or rebuild is completed. Any cost to the community is for the welfare of its people and to sustain Whanganui's unique city character.

CHRISTODOULOS MOISA

Durie Hill

On tobacco prohibition

Well said, Paul Baber (letters, December 18), regarding the issue of the Government's projected date of 2025 for the prohibition of tobacco products.

Paul certainly makes some valid points, that there is a lack of lateral thinking on the inevitable consequences of tobacco prohibition.

For my part, I have always been "anti-smoking"; indeed, many years ago, I was a prime mover in developing policy for the banning of smoking within workplaces.

This progressively became adopted, and is now well accepted by smokers. Notwithstanding my "anti-smoking" philosophy, I am appalled at the outrageous level of government excise on tobacco products.

Has government never considered that the outrageous cost of these also has a serious impact on what they continue to cite - namely, child poverty!

If tobacco addicts have to choose between food and clothing, then tobacco wins out.

I once witnessed a smoker's sense of priority in a supermarket; she had some food items at checkout, plus she asked for two packets of cigarettes.

Her debit card rejected payment, which resulted in her grocery items being reduced to one pack of chipolatas, plus two packets of cigarettes.



It's time for the Government to: 1) considerably reduce the excise on tobacco products, and 2) reconsider what would be the inevitable negative sequelae of tobacco prohibition.

V MEREDITH

Whanganui

A reminder

I have seen several posters on shop windows in Whanganui welcoming all customers, whether unmasked or unvaccinated, with the justification that they do not discriminate.

Although under Covid rules (some) shops can allow anyone in if they so choose, they might need reminding that the virus does not discriminate either.

(Abridged)

ADRIAN HART

Whanganui