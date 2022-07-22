Power lines were brought down on Wilson Street after a car crashed into a power pole at around 6.40am this morning. Photo / Finn Williams

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital and one property was without power after a car crashed into a power pole on Friday morning.

The police said they were advised of the crash at the intersection of Wilson and Guyton Sts at 6.40am.

The crash caused power lines to be brought down onto the road, and both lanes of Wilson St were blocked.

A Powerco spokesperson said one property on Wilson St was without power, and a crew was on site to make it safe and assess repairs.

Powerco estimated power to the property would be restored by 12.30pm Friday.

A St John ambulance was notified of the crash at 6.15am and responded with two crews.

They assessed and treated one patient with moderate injuries, who was then transported to Whanganui Hospital.