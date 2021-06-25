New Whanganui Chronicle general sales manager Christina Emery finds her buzz in print world

Whanganui Chronicle's new general sales manager Christina Emery is enjoying the world of print media. Photo / Bevan Conley

Accentuating the positive is second nature to new Whanganui Chronicle general sales manager Christina Emery.

While some may curse the growing traffic congestion on the Dublin St Bridge, Emery views it as evidence of Whanganui's growth.

"I used to say that you could get anywhere in seven minutes in Whanganui," she said.

"It may take longer now but not by much."

Emery has just completed three weeks in her new role and said she is really enjoying the "buzz" of print, as well as radio and digital.

"I never imagined that I'd be working at NZME and in the print media.

"After years of working in radio since I was 18, I tended to think of print as a bit slow and dull but after three weeks I'm finding things pretty vibrant around here."

Emery grew up in Hawke's Bay and has called Whanganui home, on and off, for the past 12 years.

"Whenever I've left, I always knew I'd come back and I've bought a house here now.

"I remember when things were quite dreary here in around 2008 and it has been great to see the growth in recent years.

"When Annette Main became mayor and Lyn Cheyne was leading Whanganui & Partners things really started taking off."

Emery said the energy generated by people in the Whanganui community was brilliant.

"The events, the local businesses, the work done by community agencies and artists - it's all done for the good of Whanganui.

"No one's doing it just for themselves."

Emery has been generating a fair amount of that energy herself, having worked to raise the profile of Pride Whanganui over the past three years and making sure a whole lot of events went ahead despite Covid-19 level changes this year.

"I have really enjoyed having that community focus and it has been a great year for Pride Whanganui but I was ready to get back into the corporate world and I'm feeling so good to be here."

And the community will not be left behind as Emery is continuing her work with Pride, is an executive board member of Mainstreet Whanganui, and also provides home support as a weekend foster parent.

The general sales manager position is an additional role in NZME's Whanganui team.