'Above and beyond': Hospice Whanganui stalwarts recognised for National Volunteer Week

Hospice Whanganui volunteers Marice Hill and Ross Bartlett were presented with a voucher by The Orange Cafe owner Vik Handa and Whanganui East store manager Tina Simpson. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Two Whanganui volunteers have been recognised for their years of dedication to Hospice Whanganui, receiving a voucher for their hard work.

Marice Hill and Ross Bartlett have volunteered at Whanganui East's Duncan St Hospice Shop for 21 years between them, ensuring the store is kept tidy and full of stock.

And to celebrate National Volunteer Week, the two stalwarts were this week each given a $50 voucher for The Orange Cafe by owner Vik Handa.

Shop manager Tina Simpson said Hill and Bartlett are two of the store's biggest supporters, dedicating hundreds of hours of work each year and keeping the store alive.

"We wanted to particularly highlight Marice and Ross, they well and truly go above and beyond," Simpson said.

Hill said she started volunteering for Hospice six years ago in an effort to get out and about.

"I started just to get back out in the community after home schooling my kids for years. Last year my dad was terminally ill with lung cancer in Nelson Hospice, so that's added an extra importance to the service Hospice provides."

It was an experience shared by Bartlett, who started volunteering after the death of his mother in hospice care.

"I've been here about 15 years, and I came here just after my mum passed away in 2006. Hospice looked after my mum really well.

"It's just paying back the help we received, and it helps everyone else as well."

Handa said it was a pleasure to be involved in giving back to the community.

"As a business, it's our job to give back to our community. These people are doing a great job for Hospice, so it's good to give back."

Hospice Whanganui chief executive Davene Vroon said the organisation simply wouldn't exist without its 220 volunteers.

"From our shop staff to our reception staff, gardening team, maintenance staff and so many more, our volunteers generously give of their time and skills to support this organisation," Vroon said.

"We absolutely love having them as part of our team and we are delighted to celebrate and honour their service as part of National Volunteer Awareness Week."

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit hospicewhanganui.org.nz for details.