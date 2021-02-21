New playwrights, new plays at Whanganui Repertory Theatre

Local playwrights Mavis Winitana and Chris McKenzie. Photo / Dee Brough

This Saturday, 7pm, at Repertory Theatre, two budding playwrights will present their plays to the public as rehearsed readings. Entry is free/koha and comments from everyone will be welcomed in the discussion following, effectively workshopping the four plays.

Well known Whanganui actor/ director Chris McKenzie has had three of his plays selected as finalists in the competition and they range from serious to comedic.

The first play Chris explained to me is called Uncomfortably Numb in Delirium.

About two years ago Chris was seriously ill in Wellington Public Hospital. He was in a coma in the ICU unit.

"It's based on my recollections of what I experienced and thought I heard in that coma.

Jacqui (Chris' wife) has checked it for me and one thing I believed was real did actually happen.

Jacqui and her brother were by the bed talking and they thought it would be a good idea to play one of my favourite Pink Floyd songs to me, Comfortably Numb. Darren had it on his phone and they played it."

Better Dying Through Chemistry is based on Chris's experience with a relative's dementia. He explores the pros and cons of euthanasia. "This is a 'twisty' one," said Chris. "There's a twist at the end."

Chris' third play is his salute to Monty Python with three prisoners in chains waiting their debut in the arena of the Colosseum. "It's just a bit of silly fun, really."

Mavis Winitana is our second playwright and although relatively new to the Whanganui theatre scene, Mavis is not new to writing.

"I've been writing in one form or another all my life. I've studied, done research, written poetry and stories but this is my first attempt at writing a play," Mavis said.

"I got the idea for the play from a nightmare I had but the play I wrote finished up as something quite different from the nightmare. The nightmare just gave me the idea.

When I saw the playwriting competition advertised I thought I'd have a go."

I'm intrigued.

The Details

What: Rehearsed readings of four plays by local playwrights

When: February 27, 7pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Tickets: Entry free/ koha.