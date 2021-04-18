Mythical creatures coming to Whanganui Regional Museum

Lisa Reweti (left), Wen Xiong, and Ellen Keene are ready to unleash a plethora of mythical beasts in the Whanganui Regional Museum this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The school holidays are here, and with them come mythical, mysterious and magical creatures.

Whanganui Regional Museum's public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti, storyteller Wen Xiong and children's librarian Ellen Keene will put on an immersive two-hour show on Wednesday for kids and their families in which creatures of all shapes and sizes will come to life for one night only.

Reweti said fancy dress was encouraged, but not required.

"Families are in for a really exciting night," Rewiti said.

"Moana the Moa is making a trip up from the basement, and we have a treasure hunt to find the most mysterious and magical of all creatures, the elusive unicorn.

"There'll be storytelling, fairies, and to top it all off there'll be marshmallows and Milo.

"Come along as your favourite mythical creature or character."

Torches are required, and children need to be accompanied by an adult.

Reweti will be a Patupaiarehe (Māori fairy) on the night, and will be telling "Taniwha" by Robyn Kahukiwa.

Xiong, of Wen's Story Den, is set to tell a traditional Chinese story involving an eyeless dragon.

"It will be a shadow theatre performance," Xiong said.

"Lisa is the narrator, and me, Quinn [Xiong's son] and Ellen are the actors."

As for Keene, she will morph into an "actual fairy" for Wednesday night only, to perform alongside Reweti and Xiong.

"It's taken us a while to tame the unicorn, but he's been sprinkled with fairy dust and has promised to be on his best behaviour," she said.

The unicorn, which belongs to the Red Door Gallery in Putiki, is set to be auctioned for charity after it completes its duties at the museum.

• The show runs from 6pm to 8m on Wednesday, April 21, and is most suited for primary school-aged children. Entry is free, but koha is appreciated.