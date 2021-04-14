Something for everyone at Royal New Zealand Navy Band concert in Whanganui

The Royal New Zealand Navy Band on board HMNZS Otago. Photo / Supplied

The Royal New Zealand Navy Band hits Whanganui next week with a programme of music likely to appeal to a wide range of tastes.

The 24 full-time musicians will play a two-hour concert at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Monday, April 19.

"Led by Lieutenant Commander Michael Dowrick, the band will bring you everything from classic marches and overtures to songs from stage and screen as well as pieces composed just for the RNZN Band," Petty Officer Philip Wiley said.

The programme was likely to include pieces ranging from The Sea - Te Moana (composed for the band's 60th anniversary concert) to Stan Walker's Aotearoa, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy featuring the whole trumpet section and a Helen Reddy selection.

There would also be vocal soloists, flute and trumpet soloists and even a xylophone soloist.

"We don't currently have any Whanganui locals [in the band]; however, I have family history in the area and we have a long connection to the city through our former Warrant Officer Shaun Jarrett who moved back down there several years ago," Wiley said.

The concert starts at 7pm on Monday. Tickets are available online at https://rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com or from the Opera House booking office in St Hill St.