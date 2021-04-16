5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Your guide to weekend activity, rest and relaxation.
FAIR PLAY
Enjoy all the fun of the fair as the Extravaganza Fair rolls into town. Featuring market stalls, arts and craft, food, musical entertainment, circus shows, performers, tiny homes, kids' shows & games. Kowhai Park, 9am Saturday and Sunday.
LIVE MUSIC
The Tach Baroque Quartet will present music by composers including Bach and Handel, as well as 20th century composers. Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay, Sunday 4.30pm-6.30pm.
SWEET AS
Sugar artist Tracy Byatt demonstrates the techniques she used to create An Impossible Bouquet. Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Saturday 10.30am-12.30pm, free.
REAL TALK
Hear speakers Jessica Tyson, Pania Tepaiho Marsh, Raniera Rewiri and Paige Wainui share their inspiring and empowering stories. Whanganui Function Centre, 21 Purnell St. Tickets from ticketspace, $89 (rangatahi free), virtual ticket $39.
CLUB RUGBY
The 2021 Tasman Tanning senior championship starts on Saturday with several match-ups kicking off at 1pm, including a new-look Ratana hosting Taihape. The premier competition starts next weekend.