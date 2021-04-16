5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

The Extravaganza Fair. Photo / File

FAIR PLAY

Enjoy all the fun of the fair as the Extravaganza Fair rolls into town. Featuring market stalls, arts and craft, food, musical entertainment, circus shows, performers, tiny homes, kids' shows & games. Kowhai Park, 9am Saturday and Sunday.

Tach Baroque Quartet are (from left) Shontae Arthur, Roy Tankersley, Annie Hunt and Ingrid Culliford. Photo / Supplied

LIVE MUSIC

The Tach Baroque Quartet will present music by composers including Bach and Handel, as well as 20th century composers. Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay, Sunday 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Tracy Byatt. Photo / Supplied

SWEET AS

Sugar artist Tracy Byatt demonstrates the techniques she used to create An Impossible Bouquet. Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Saturday 10.30am-12.30pm, free.

Jess Tyson. Photo / File

REAL TALK

Hear speakers Jessica Tyson, Pania Tepaiho Marsh, Raniera Rewiri and Paige Wainui share their inspiring and empowering stories. Whanganui Function Centre, 21 Purnell St. Tickets from ticketspace, $89 (rangatahi free), virtual ticket $39.

Last year's seniors final, Ratana vs Marist Celtic. Photo / File

CLUB RUGBY

The 2021 Tasman Tanning senior championship starts on Saturday with several match-ups kicking off at 1pm, including a new-look Ratana hosting Taihape. The premier competition starts next weekend.