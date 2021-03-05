Whanganui Weekend: 5 things to do

Seaweek/Kaupapa Moana starts this weekend. Photo / File

Your guide to level 2 rest and relaxation this weekend.

BEACH FUN

Seaweek/Kaupapa Moana starts this weekend. Activities include a driftwood sculpture competition for children aged 5 to 12 at Mowhanau Beach from 9.30am to 11.30am on Sunday. There will be spot prizes and a new sculpture will be unveiled.

GHOST HUNT

Save Whanganui from a ghost invasion with an immersive scavenger hunt using an app on your smartphone. See bit.ly/3sLKsl9 for more info. Sunday 11am-2pm. Lorenzdale Park, 70 Swiss Avenue, $18.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Image/File

ON THE BOX

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into our lives on telly this weekend. The animated film is highly entertaining and brings a whole new perspective on the fan-fave superhero. Three, Saturday 7pm.

SPORT

It's game 3 of the Constellation Cup, with the Silver Ferns taking on the Australians at Christchurch Arena. The Ferns have not held the Constellation Cup since 2012. Sky Sport 3, Saturday 4pm.

Bruce Springsteen. Photo / Supplied

PODCAST

The unlikely duo of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up for an eight-episode podcast Renegades: Born in the USA. It touches on their upbringings, racism and fatherhood. Streaming on Spotify.