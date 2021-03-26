Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

SENSE FEAST
Enjoy an hour and a half of music, visual art, movement and theatre as Sound Canvas comes to the Royal Wanganui Opera House stage. Saturday 3pm & 7pm, Sunday 2pm.
FESTIVAL
Enjoy music and celebrate the harvest season in true country fashion at this weekend's Marton Harvest Festival. Sunday 10am-4pm, Sir James Wilson Memorial Park, Marton.
ARTS TRAIL
Get your walking boots on and set yourself a Whanganui Walls trail this weekend. Marvel at the finished artworks adorning our city. See www.whanganuiwalls.com/map.
ARTS
Whanganui's Artists Open Studios wraps up this weekend. Studios, galleries, museums and other venues are again opening their doors to the public. See openstudios.co.nz for more details.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
GALLERY
Don't miss a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Sarjeant Gallery collection store. 38 Taupo Quay. $10. Saturday and Sunday at 2pm, 45-minute tour. Note, the visit includes stairs.