Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we catch up with someone from our community who tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to Mischief Cafe co-owner Debs Frederick.

I'm really boring at the weekends. After being surrounded by people at work all week, I like to go where other people aren't.

My partner Dan sometimes suggests we should go to the market but I never want to, it's too busy.

I like to drink coffee and eat food - then drink more coffee.

I'm usually in at work at the weekend getting ready for the next week and doing some other jobs. The other weekend we were busy clearing the ivy from the back fence. I also have to do the supermarket shopping for the next week for the cafe. The kids love going to the supermarket - they ask "can we go to the yellow shop?". It'd be great if I could get them trained up to do the shopping one day - I wish.

We have the kids' sports at the weekends and we'd maybe go to Splatter.

I like to go to art galleries. Space is one of my favourites but I like to mix it up a little bit.

I enjoy going for a walk at Westmere Lake - that's a really nice place for a walk and it's not usually busy.

We like fishing. Dan has a boat so we go out on that.

We love the beach too. We enjoy going out to Kai Iwi.