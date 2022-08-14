New visitor coordinator at Whanganui Regional Museum Rose Stobie. Photo / Supplied

Recently returned to Whanganui, Rose Stobie is kaiwhakahaere manuhiri – visitor services coordinator for the Whanganui Regional Museum.

Raised on the East Coast, Stobie completed a Bachelor of Visual Art at Manukau Institute of Technology, trained at Teachers College and is a qualified English language teacher.

She has lived in many different parts of New Zealand, has travelled overseas, and has lived and taught in the UK, Australia and Japan.

"I've had a fantastically interesting and varied life thus far," she said, laughing.

Most recently, Stobie was part of the Visitor Services team at The Suter Art Gallery in Nelson.

"My role here at the Museum is quite a nice dovetail. At the Suter, I discovered what I think works well in an institution that belongs to the community. Particularly, being a front-facing person in a cultural establishment."

Typically, Stobie's career has involved working with others – front-facing roles in public institutions, in retail, and in educational settings.

"I like working in a team environment.

"I belong to the Visitor Services team as well as the Museum team. I also think I'm a part of the cultural team of the town, and of the region," she said.

"The Museum is not an isolated element here at Pukenamu-Queen's Park. We're part of all the civic institutions within the region. I see those other civic and cultural organisations as partners."

She says the Museum is on 'a good path', deepening its important bi-cultural focus within the organisation, and continuing to serve its community as a living experience.

She believes longevity for the Museum is about vision, support, and the public recognising its value, "It belongs to them – it's their place, really, to hang out and learn and interact with, and come and explore the stories here. The stories that belong to this region."

The visitor experience is the main focus of her role.

"For our visitors, I think warmth and acknowledgement is crucial.

"The gesture of 'welcome' is critical - to acknowledge people when they arrive and when they leave. And if there's staff available, to interact with people on a personal level, to take an interest and connect with them if they are open to that. It's a huge opportunity."

She emphasises that the Museum is child-friendly and enjoys seeing children who have previously visited the Museum with their school, return with their families.

"Sometimes people come in their gumboots and leave them at the door. I love that. To me they are saying, 'This is our home.' This place belongs to our community. That's the reason why a warm welcome is so important. People are coming here to see their things."

She has also observed an older generation that brings grandchildren to the Museum.

"They are our emissaries, really."

Stobie has a philosophy of creating community wherever she is, encouraged by fond memories of a typical New Zealand childhood where she was connected closely with her immediate neighbourhood. "I think 'local' is cool - knowing local, being local. Embedding into local is really good."

Karen Hughes is pou kōrero/marketing and communications coordinator for Whanganui Regional Museum