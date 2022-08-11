Ewan Means said he's marketing towards 40-plus-year-old male car enthusiasts. Photo / Bevan Conley

The new owners of the Red Lion business have plans under way to completely revamp the building.

The two Palmerston North bar owners, Ricky Quirk and Ewan Means, bought the business on August 1, and are moving in their two businesses - The Cobb and Speedway Garage - to co-exist in one space.

They plan to finish their half-a-million dollar renovations before opening on September 9.

"Pretty much everything has come out. We're looking for a full revamp," Speedway Garage owner Means said.

"For the first few days, we pulled out a demolition trailer's worth a day."

He said they were relining the walls, replacing the old kitchen and building a large deck to fit 140 people.

On the left side will be The Cobb, and Speedway Garage, a speedway-themed bar and grill, will be on the right side.

"There's only a wall separating the two bars and yet the clientele is completely different."

He said the plan was basically a mirror image of how their businesses ran in Palmerston North.

The whole exterior was being painted black, with a "rusted" effect on the Speedway Garage side.

"It's all steel, rust and carparks."

He said there would be lots of car memorabilia, with half-car bodies and cocktails out of old oil cans.

He said Speedway Garage was marketed towards 40-plus-year-old male motorsport enthusiasts, with no plan of expanding the clientele.

"This was born out of frustration and I'm just over this bloody gluten-free, peanut allergy.

"You could have 40 things on the menu and they still ask for something that's not on there. Whereas we're burgers, fries, and hotdogs. Anything you'll find at a speedway track.

"Whanganui's a small town but it has quite a considerable speedway following, so the model should be good for Whanganui."

Meanwhile, The Cobb was very family orientated, Means said.

"One thing the pub really suffered from is an outside smoking area, so we're extending the outside area and creating more cover."

He said the only thing they planned to keep was the 11 pokie machines and the reputation as a draft beer pub.

"It always has been a DB pub so it'll stay a DB pub."

Means, who was born and raised in Whanganui, plans to move back from Palmerston North to run the business.