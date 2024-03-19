These damaged and stolen signs were collected from around Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

These damaged and stolen signs were collected from around Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Multiple street signs around Whanganui have been either removed or damaged in a spate of vandalism.

Whanganui District Council transportation manager Damien Wood said seven signs around the city were either removed or damaged.

“Like any district, we have a small number of people who vandalise public property. It’s frustrating for us to have to repair property that’s been damaged and unfair for our community, who pay for the repairs through rates.”

A council spokeswoman said any vandalism of public property should be reported to the 105 police non-emergency line, which is open at all hours.

A police spokesman said they received no reports of street sign vandalism in the period spanning March 11-18.

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesman said from a safety perspective, road signs were “incredibly important” forms of communication to aid people’s driving behaviour.

“When a sign is removed or damaged, it has the potential to add confusion to people’s journeys and could contribute to crashes.”

The highway maintenance team carries out routine inspections looking at factors including the condition of state highway signage.

People should notify 0800 4 HIGHWAYS if they spot a missing or damaged sign, especially stop or give-way signs.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.