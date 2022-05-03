Emergency services responded to a rubbish truck reversing into a car around 9.45am on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been treated for minor injuries after a rubbish truck hit a car on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the incident around 9.45am.

Police said the incident occurred on Glasgow St, east of London St.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the rubbish truck had been reversing when it collided with the car, with one person receiving minor injuries.

One fire crew responded and provided assistance in first aid and traffic control.

Police said the road was not completely blocked by the crash, but traffic control was in place so there may be some delays for traffic.