Club rugby wrap: Marist bridging the gap

Waverley Harvesting Border hold top spot halfway through the first round of Tasman Tanning Premier, while Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist have some work to do after a 29-10 defeat at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The rematch of 2021's semifinal in Waverley saw Marist close the gap on the scoreboard from 39-11 nine months ago, but in a five team competition their second defeat without a bonus point moves them to the bottom of the table.

Marist opened the scoring through a first-five Rangi Kui's penalty, but Border soon replied by putting the ball through the hands, with centre Craig Clare delivering a falling pass in the tackle for winger Tom Symes to run in unopposed and dash back for a simpler conversion.

An attacking five metre scrum was ideal for Border No8 Semi Vodosese, who took the ball off the back an popped a basketball-style pass over the top to fullback Harry Symes to score in the corner for 12-3.

Vodosese was at it again not long after halftime as a scything run saw him crash over in two tackles beside the posts.

A yellow card didn't help Marist's chances either, and with an overlap to exploit from an attacking scrum, Clare fed Alekesio Vakarorogo in the midfield to dash through the gap and hold off his chasers to score.

Lost possession by Marist trying to come out of their own half saw Border swiftly transfer the ball to the far sideline for reserve Neihana Parkes to add his name to the sheet at 29-3.

But thankfully the scoreline didn't blow out further, as Marist finished with the last try when following a quick tap, No8 Marius Joseph took the ball and dived through a gap to score.

Border will now host Ngamatapouri for the annual duck shooting night game on Friday, while Marist must steel themselves for the derby with Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

In the Senior competition, the Country group is proving a 'murderers row' of tough matches, as all three games finished as close thrillers in the race to get in the Top 3 to join the championship group.

Having started from behind the blocks due to defaulting their opening game, Harvey Round Motors Ratana withstood a second half comeback from Bennett's Taihape to hold on 19-15 in the Pa.

The Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield is proving an absolute talisman for Speirs Food Marton, who after two seasons at the lower end of Senior have shocked last year's dominant champions Kelso Hunterville, coming back from eight points down at halftime to win 31-27 in Hunterville's own backyard.

Having lost to Marton last weekend, Utiku Old Boys picked themselves back up for the trip to Ohakune, beating McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu 24-19.

In the Town group, Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau is the only remaining unbeaten team, taking centre stage with their Premier club mates on their bye to run out 40-10 winners over Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic at the Country Club.

Black Bull Liquor Pirates recovered from losing to Celtic in their first game to running rampant over Border at Spriggens Park in a 73-0 shutout.

At McNab Domain, home side McCrea Scanning Counties also picked up an important bonus point in their 42-7 win over Marist Buffalo's 42-7.

Results, April 30

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 2

Premier

Waverley Harvesting Border 29 (Harry Symes, Tom Symes, Semi Vodosese, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Neihana Parkes tries, Craig Clare 2 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 10 (Marius Joseph try, Rangi Kui pen, con). HT: 12-3.

At Ngamatapouri Domain (Grand Hotel Challenge Shield) – Byford's Readimix Taihape 25 (3 tries,2 pen, 2 con – scorers to come) beat Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 19 (Remi Halpin, Josaia Bogileka, Epeli Delasau tries, Brook Tremayne 2 con).

Bye: Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau

Senior, Week 2

Town

At Spriggens Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Border 73-0. HT: 47-0.

At McNab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Marist Buffalo's 42-7. HT: 15-7.

At Kaierau Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic 40-10. HT: 21-3.

Country

At Ratana Pa: Harvey Round Motors Ratana bt Bennett's Taihape 19-15. HT: 14-5.

At Huntervile Domain (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Speirs Food Marton bt Kelso Hunterville 31-27. HT: 20-12 Hunterville.

At Rochfort Park: Utiku OB bt McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu 24-19. HT: 19-5.

Around the grounds

Metro

History was made in the MRU Women's competition as Whanganui Metro picked up their first victory, beating Wairarapa Wahine Toa 34-15 at the Kaierau Country Club on Saturday. It was a bumpy start for the Whanganui Metro in the MRU Colts grade, beaten 34-20 by Te Kawau RFC in Rongotea.

Barker

Former Whanganui and Manawatu representative player Alan Barker passed away on Thursday. Barker played two games prop for Whanganui, out of the Hunterville club, in 1954-55. He played 33 games for Manawatu between 1958-60, and one match for the combined Manawhenua side who faced the British Lions in 1959.

Osborne

Former 16-test and 48 game All Black and Whanganui representative Bill Osborne completed his two year term as NZ Rugby president at the AGM on Thursday. Veteran administrator Max Spence replaces Osborne in that role.