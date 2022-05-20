St John said that one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition following a one-car crash near Marton. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition following a one-car crash on State Highway One near Marton.

A St John representative said that one ambulance, a manager and a rapid response unit responded to the scene at 10:20am on Friday, May 20.

St John said one patient was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital in a serious condition.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said that due to the crash, State Highway one had been closed between the Kakariki Street and Wellington Street intersections.

An NZ Police representative said that power lines were down on the road and that police had left the scene.

The NZTA advised motorists to follow the directions of emergency services or to delay their travels with the road closure.