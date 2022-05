Kauarapaoa Road remains closed at the Mangaiti Stream. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Rd remains closed after a bridge washout in heavy rain this week.

Whanganui District Council reported the road is closed at the Mangaiti Stream.

However, the northern route out of Kauarapaoa Rd is still accessible via Rangitautau East Rd.

The council said all other roads that were closed on Tuesday night and Wednesday - including Papaiti, Kaukatea Valley, Longacre, Whanganui River and Creek Rds - have reopened and are passable with extreme care.