Making Tracks with Scroggin: Planning key to tramping crossovers

Cherry Channon and Grant Adkins prepare to hit the track during the five-day crossover of the Ruahine Range. Photo / Supplied

Crossing a range gives trampers a sense of achievement. But it takes planning.

That is what happened this month when the Wanganui Tramping Club ran a five-day crossing of the Ruahine Range, aiming to follow the path of Anglican missionary William Colenso, who was the first European to cross the range in 1847.

Seven trampers were in the crossover group which started from Mokai Station, east of Utiku. They travelled to this property with a group of day walkers. Three days later four other club members drove to the eastern side of the range and stayed overnight at a hut. Later the two groups met and drove back to Whanganui together.

The plan worked well. Special permission was required to cross Mokai Station.

Wanganui trampers enjoy meeting with members of other clubs and in May the club will have combined walks with three clubs.

Hutt Valley Tramping Club will visit on the weekend of May 1-2 and the two clubs will go to Lake Rotokare near Eltham and the Sledge Track near Palmerston North. Later in the month the Stratford and New Plymouth Tramping clubs have been invited to join with Wanganui members on the Waitahinga Trails, near Kai Iwi.

Meanwhile, the Wanganui club has relocated and changed its monthly meeting night. From now on it will meet at the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse on the first Tuesday of each month.

The club's weekend programme for May is:

Saturday, May 1, Lake Rotokare, leader Dorothy

Sunday, May 2, Sledge Track, leader Shane

Saturday-Sunday, May 8-9, Wharepapa Hut, leader Shane

Saturday or Sunday, May 8 or 9, Opunake circuit, leader Adrian

Saturday-Sunday, May 15-16, Taranaki Weekend, leader Dave

Saturday or Sunday, May 15 or 16, Explore Ngauruhoe area, leader Tracey

Saturday, May 22, Waitahinga Trails, leader Basil

Saturday or Sunday, May 29 or 30, Otaki Forks Access Track, leader Garry McElwain

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara, phone 348 9149, or Dorothy, phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on May 13 and 27 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on May 6 and 20. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.whanganuitrampingclub.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, May 4, at 7.30pm is in the club's new location, the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse. Members will be taken on a guided tour of the facility. All welcome.