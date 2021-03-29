Making Tracks: Paparoa Track really is a great walk

Wanganui Tramping Club member Brian Doughty shares a few words with a mountain biker on the Paparoa Track. Photo / Supplied

The Paparoa Track, New Zealand's 10th Great Walk, opened in December 2019 but didn't fully function for most of its first summer season.

This summer has been much better and seven members of the Wanganui Tramping Club completed a four day crossing this month, starting from Blackball and ending on the West Coast at Punakaiki.

The 55km track is the first purpose-built share-used track for trampers and mountain bikers built by DoC and it took two years to carve through the remote and spectacular wilderness of Paparoa National Park taking in beech and podocarp forest, alpine scrub, tussock, and limestone karst landscapes. It offers stunning views. Mountain bikers are allowed to ride year-round. While the track is well formed, it is a tough ride and recommended for advanced (grade 4) mountain bikers.

The WTC group stayed at all three huts and while some members were a bit dubious about the presence of mountain bikers, they managed to share the track amiably and enjoyed engaging in conversation with them.

The club has two multi-day tramps in the Ruahine in April. The main one will be a five day crossing following in the footsteps of the 19th century missionary William Colenso. There will also be a three-day tramp in the eastern part of the range over Anzac weekend.

The club's full programme for April is:

Fri-Mon, April 2-5 Easter at Mangaturuturu Hut, leaders Basil, Bruce and John

Fri, Sat or Mon, April 2, 3 or 4, Tongariro night crossing, leader Esther

Sat or Sun, April 10 or 11, Sky Waka on Ruapehu, leader Esther

Wed-Sun, April 14-18, Crossing Ruahine Range, leaders Dave and Mark

Sat-Sun, April 17-18, Gold Creek Hut, leader Graham

Sat or Sun, April 17 or 18, Deadman's Track, leaders Bruce and Sally

Sat-Mon, April 24-26, Makaroro and Parks Peak Huts, leader Mike

Sat, Sun or Mon, April 24, 25 or 26, Paekakariki Escarpment, leader Mike

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on April 1, 15 and 29 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on April 8 and 22.

The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Wednesday, April 7 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature a PowerPoint presentation to members regarding the options for possible relocation of van storage and meeting venue. All welcome.