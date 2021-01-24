Tongariro a year-round wonderland

Wanganui Tramping Club members cross the Wairere Stream near Whakapapa Village in day Tongariro National Park. Photo / Supplied

Tongariro National Park has the lion's share of tramps on the Wanganui Tramping Club's calendar for February.

Members will spend four days in a ski lodge which they will use as a base for day trips around Mt Ruapehu.

There will be a one-day crossing of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, a trip which is taken often but is always popular. As well, members will spend a weekend on their annual visit to the south-eastern slopes of the mountain to remove wilding pines — a conservation project with which they have been involved since 1965.

Why we return time and again to TNP is a no-brainer. Active volcanoes, lava flows, old craters and past and present glaciation combine to create the park's dynamic and ever-changing landscape.

The high mountains attract all weather from the west and give rise to several beautiful rivers that form the headwaters of the Whanganui River. Then there is a remarkable wealth and variety of vegetation from tiny alpine plants that can withstand harsh extremes of weather to lofty trees hung with epiphytes.

You don't have to be a tramper to appreciate this year-round wonderland as there are many gentle walks.

The club's longest trip in February will be a week on Great Barrier Island. As well there is a weekend trip to Waikamaka Hut in the eastern Ruahine and a combined day walk with Taumarunui Tramping Club to Hukaroa Trig near Raetihi.

The full programme for February is: --

Fri-Mon, Feb 5-8, Mt Ruapehu exploration, leaders Mike and David

Sat, Feb 13, Hukaroa Trig, leader Garry

Sat-Sun, Feb 13-14, Waikamaka Hut, leader Tracey

Mon-Mon, Feb 15-22, Great Barrier Island, leader Mike

Sat or Sun, Feb 20 or 21, Tongariro Alpine Crossing, leader Esther

Sat-Sun, Feb 27-28, Pine clearing on Mt Ruapehu, leader Esther

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039. The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday.

Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on February 4 and 18 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on February 11 and 25. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

The next club meeting on Wednesday, February 3, at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature a talk by Louise Oskam on the development of That Place Mountain Bike Park, newly-opened at the end of the road beyond Kaiwhaiki Pa. All welcome.