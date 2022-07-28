The Anzac Parade entrance to the Durie Hill elevator will be closed during repairs to the nearby hillside. Photo / Bevan Conley

Recent slips on the hillside near the Durie Hill elevator have prompted the Whanganui District Council to close the Anzac Parade entrance next week.

A council spokesman said since initial repairs were carried out in March, there had been further movement near the entrance.

"Our contractors Downer have been monitoring the area, including a large root ball near the entrance," he said.

"Following recent substantial rainfall, there has been a significant increase in movement of the root ball, and there are concerns it may slide onto the footpath below."

Barriers had been installed at the base of the slope in the meantime, and to ensure the safety of those using the elevator, the entrance will be closed for five days from Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 5 to allow specialist contractors to remove the root ball and make certain the rest of the area remains stabilised.

The Durie Hill elevator will be 103 years old next week. It first opened on August 2, 1919.

A free Durie Hill shuttle service will operate from Monday to Friday next week, and the elevator will be open to visitors and sightseers from 10am to 5pm from the upper Blyth St entrance.

Visitors will be able to explore the underground tunnel while the entrance is closed although there will be no through access to Anzac Parade.

Shuttle timetable: 8.10am to 9.40am and 2.30pm to 4pm. The free shuttle will arrive approximately every 10 to 15 minutes. Bicycles and scooters can be carried on the cycle racks. Passengers can board on dismount at the top of the elevator entrance on Blyth St and beside the lower entrance on Anzac Parade.