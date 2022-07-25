Triumphant finishers at the 3 Bridges Marathon. Photo / Michael Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's 3 Bridges Marathon is back for 2022.

Last year's event was curtailed due to Covid-19 restrictions, with participants completing runs in their own time and logging their efforts online.

Organiser Rob Conder, of the Whanganui Harriers Club, said it would be held on a Sunday this year (December 11) to avoid congestion at the Whanganui River Markets.

"We're hoping that will help, and a lot of people work on a Saturday as well. This way they can get out and enjoy the river."

Conder was confident the event wouldn't be impacted in 2022.

"Even if things change with Covid we can meet the criteria and still run a good event."

Sponsors remained on board and public support was still high, Conder said.

Working with the Whanganui District Council was something he hoped would happen more in the future.

"That's around infrastructure and things like that. If you want to grow it you're obviously going to need a bigger, more viable course.

"At the moment the money has been going to the harrier club to fund it for the year, but if it grows, the club only needs so much of that.

"It would nice to say we are partnering with council and some of that money is going back into the council directly."

One particular part of the infrastructure that needed addressing was the turn from the Cobham Bridge onto State Highway 4 leading onto Putiki Drive.

"I know that's the (NZ) Transport Agency's arena but it's also Whanganui as well. It's a big part of our method around the bridges.

"Even tidying up along Putiki Dr and making it wider and more accessible would be great. It definitely doesn't link with other walkways."

As for the race itself, Conder said he was expecting a good turnout.

Around 1200 people were expected to take part in 2021.

A lot of people had transferred their entry over from last year, he said.

"Already I'm seeing that it will be bigger than it has been."

Entrants can walk or run 42.2km, 21.1km, 10.55km, 5km or 1.2km.

For more information, head to https://whanganuithreebridges.co.nz/