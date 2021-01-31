Local recording artists set to light up the Whanganui Musicians Club

Performing at the Musicians Club are (from left) Erna Ferry, Chester Nevil, Fred Loveridge, Paul Wilson and Murray 'Dusty' Loveridge.

The Whanganui Musicians Club launches their 2021 club night season with a dazzling band featuring the best blues and jazz music in town!

The Blues Buffet caused a stir on the national scene when they released their first album, Appetiser, in 2009. Its success led to two further albums, TV and radio time and lots of live shows.

They are joined on vocals by the wonderful Erna Ferry, whose stellar career met up with the band about that time when they performed together in Wellington.

As Fred Loveridge, guitarist/vocalist relates, "The band has been in a hiatus for a few years, all members being very busy with various musical projects, but have been wooed by Erna to fire up the blues mobile again."

On board are Blues Buffet veterans Murray 'Dusty' Loveridge on bass and Paul Wilson on keys. The drummer is young Chester Nevil, still in high school and passionate about music.

The band with Erna featured recently at the Manawatu Jazz and Blues Fest, and the show was a great success. There is no doubt that their set on Friday will be fantastic, and not to be missed!

For those of you new to the musicians club, the address is 65 Drews Ave. Club nights are the first Friday of every month and kick off with local talent showcased in an open mic from 7pm. Featured acts include national and international touring bands.

Memberships for the year are available at the door for $30. As a member, you will pay $10 club nights. Non members pay $15 and are always welcome.

The Blues Buffet with Erna Ferry, Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Friday, February 5, doors open at 7pm for Open Mic.