Whanganui District Council candidate James Newell said applying for council was his way of doing more for the community. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Council candidate James Newell said applying for council was his way of doing more for the community. Photo / Supplied

James Newell believes his 44 years volunteering for local organisations will bring an experienced, community-focused perspective to the council table.

"This is the next step for me to do even more for the community," Newell said.

He is running for a seat on Whanganui District Council at next month's election.

Born in Whanganui, Newell went to Westmere and Whanganui Collegiate School before a 16-year stint in the NZ Army Territorials, finishing as an Army Medical Sergeant.

"I started my own business, Marine Services, in 1991, which now employs 18 staff, and have been chairman of the Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club for the last 25 years."

Last year, Newell received a distinguished service award for surf lifesaving, which he has been involved with since 1978.

He said he was involved with the marine side of search and rescue, receiving a police area commander's commendation last year.

"So I've been heavily involved in the community for my whole adult life, not just a few years," Newell said.

"And that's where I'm coming from."

This is Newell's first time running for council.

"It's something different, so I thought I'd give you a go.

"I'm just about to hit 60, so maybe it's a mid-life crisis."

He said the lack of people running for council prompted him to apply.

"It was a last-minute decision, I think my final paper went in about a minute before applications closed."

Newell said he was "dead against" the Three Waters reforms.

"Whanganui has already spent its money on its sewage and water. We've already got huge debt for it.

"I know some other towns haven't spent the money on their water, so we'll end up subsidising the rest of the country and we'll lose ownership."

He said he hadn't studied the Resource Management Act closely.

"So I don't know how the council applies to that act, and until I get on board with what their policies are, it's really hard to comment."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

"One of the things I want to do in council is to see how sport and activities can keep the young generation busy," Newell said.

"Everybody's talking about homeless people.

"The whole country is focused on the end result, not on fixing it before it gets to that point.

"We see with our nippers and cadets in surf lifesaving how different they are once they get involved in something that makes them active kids."

How will you do that?

"I don't know how I can do that until I can see what the council mandates are and what's out there.

"I'm just guessing until I get onto the council and say, 'What ability do we have out there through sport and education to start some of these programmes going?'"