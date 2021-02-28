Level 2 means adjusting La Fiesta events

Carla Donson, creator and co-ordinator of La Fiesta

First and foremost, I thought I would take this opportunity to check in to say hi to you all seeing as we are back in alert level 2 this week - and potentially beyond depending on how this unfolds.

My thoughts are with all of those working on the front lines, in service industries, event management, and those who may be experiencing increased anxiety, or have their health impacted in some way.

I send you best wishes and trust that you feel supported as we flex and respond again to our old friend Covid-19. I guess we can think of this as another opportunity to demonstrate our community resilience as we do what we can to keep ourselves and each other safe.

I am aware that this level change will likely have an impact upon a number of our La Fiesta festival events scheduled for this week, particularly in respect of physical distancing depending on the nature of the event and the size of the venue. I know that all our festival partners will make decisions about their events based on maintaining everyone's safety.

Keep checking in on our social media posts - via our Women's Network Whanganui Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the La Fiesta NZ festival website and Facebook page. We are all doing the best that we can.

Some of our events will be able to continue with minimal disruption while adhering to the appropriate requirements under alert level 2. I heartily encourage folk to register their interest with each event contact as listed in the festival guide in order to receive direct information about the status of your event.

It's also really helpful in enabling all of our festival partners to best communicate with everyone, as well as enabling them to plan and prepare based on the numbers that book in. Many of us in Whanganui like to just turn up on the day, and while spontaneity can add spice to life, it can also make things pretty challenging for event organisers.

So, where you can, please do book in, pre-purchase tickets or register as it makes things a lot smoother, and a little less stressful for our festival friends.

As with all the messages we've become so used to, it's important to stay home if you're feeling unwell, sign in at events using the NZ Covid Tracer App or sign-in register, and keep washing those hands.

If you've bought tickets for any La Fiesta events in the next week and for whatever reason wish to seek a refund, do make contact with each festival partner to arrange this.

I appreciate that this alert level change requires some more preparation, and in some cases results in cancellations and format changes, so thank you for being so understanding as we navigate our way through it all together.

I feel very fortunate that here in this beautiful country of ours we have been able to enjoy so many events and festivals over the past few months. That we even have to consider making changes to our event plans is really quite a privilege given that much of the rest of the world has been in lockdown devoid of the opportunity to get out and about to enjoy live music, sport and entertainment.

The first two weeks of La Fiesta number 12 have been a delight and I have loved meeting you all at various events or receiving your online messages of support and encouragement – including some from around the world.

There is still a lot to enjoy, despite alert level 2, so keep on registering your interest for festival events right through until March 13. Check out all the details and updates at our festival website: https://lafiestanz.com/