Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Plans for $20 spend-up shattered

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Kevin Page and his mate had a smashing time at their coffee catch-up. Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page and his mate had a smashing time at their coffee catch-up. Photo / 123rf

COMMENT

So, it's 2pm on a Friday and I'm running late for a cuppa catch-up with my mate the Cockney Character.

Typically, I've left it late to get to the bank and get some cash

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.