Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: A day where coffee doesn't at all hit the spot

6 minutes to read
Spilled coffee tarnished Kevin Page's day, but it wouldn't be the once. Photo / 123rf

Spilled coffee tarnished Kevin Page's day, but it wouldn't be the once. Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

As I'm sure I have mentioned previously I'm rather partial to the odd cup of coffee. But after today it would be fair to say that that love affair has most likely come to an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.