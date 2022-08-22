Voyager 2022 media awards
Kevin Page: The fender bender blame game

Kevin Page
5 mins to read
Sometimes nothing needs to be said for justice to be served, writes Kevin Page. Photo / 123RF

Comment

I don't know whether it's the economy, the Covid-19 situation, or the fact that we are in the middle of winter but there are a lot of grumpy people out there at the moment.

