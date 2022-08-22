Kevin Page: The fender bender blame game

Sometimes nothing needs to be said for justice to be served, writes Kevin Page. Photo / 123RF

Comment

I don't know whether it's the economy, the Covid-19 situation, or the fact that we are in the middle of winter but there are a lot of grumpy people out there at the moment.

Case in point was the caveman who smashed into my car while I was parked in the supermarket carpark the other day.

OK, so "smashed" might be a little bit of an exaggeration but it was certainly more than a little bump - and enough to demolish my passenger side wing mirror.

To make matters worse, the fellow who perpetrated this dastardly deed then had the audacity to blame me for it by suggesting I shouldn't have been parking where I was in the first place.

Now I agree there are always two sides to every story but to be honest I think his side, and any possible reasonable argument, was lost in his embarrassment at having hit another vehicle which was at least 30 metres from anything.

It was a bit like that famous picture scene of the car driving through the desert. Nothing around for miles in any direction except a solitary tree. Naturally the car crashes into the tree.

I hope you get my drift.

So, to fill you in properly, there I am sitting in the car waiting for Mrs P.

I'm driving a big ute which can be a little cumbersome in tight spaces so, as is my custom, I park away from all the other vehicles but in a clearly marked space.

I'd only been sitting there a short while when I saw the early model vehicle (read: "dunger") approaching in my rear vision mirror.

He's doing what we all do in such clear spaces, driving directly to where he wants to go across the empty part of the carpark ignoring the painted road lines which indicate the sensible way to go.

It has to be said he's not driving slow either and as he nears me I grit my teeth waiting for the full-on impact.

Luckily he turns away at the last minute and avoids a big job for the panelbeaters by inches.

Instead he succeeds in demolishing my wing mirror and screeches to a halt maybe five or six car lengths away.

Now, this is where things get interesting.

I'm a pretty affable bloke at the best of times so I was more philosophical than angry when I got out of my car.

Obviously, the damage was a pain but I was more thinking it could have been a lot worse and maybe I'd better go see if the other driver, who by this stage was getting out of his vehicle, was OK.

Quite frankly I wish I hadn't bothered.

I'd barely got the words "You OK?" out of my mouth than he was away.

Arms flailing about, shall we say "colourful" phrases peppering his tirade and questioning my parentage and the proverbial vein pumping in his forehead as his anger increased and he headed my way.

And somewhere among the four-letter words spewing forth was the accusation the crash was my fault because I shouldn't have parked there.

I have to say I was a bit surprised by this reaction.

I mean, I'd been sitting there, parked up minding my own business and he'd driven across the empty part of the car park at speed and hit me, hadn't he? Not the other way round.

Anyway. I knew there would be no point arguing the toss with someone so unreasonable.

He looked set to blow his stack and I certainly didn't fancy a physical altercation so I just stood there and let him go, trying not to antagonise him further by looking directly at him, that sort of thing.

An aside here, I wonder how this sort of thing may have affected someone older, like my mum.

This guy was clearly spoiling for a fight and anxious to shift the blame somewhere.

A bully if you like. I'd be interested to know how many times this sort of thing happens to people.

And again, being brutally frank, the more he went on there was a part of me that really wanted to give him a solid whack on the jaw. I'm pleased I didn't.

Apart from the fact I may have fallen directly into his blame game trap he probably would have wiped the floor with me and not been the least bit impressed with my school boxing trophy from 1972 when I was nine.

It took a while for his temper to subside but eventually, we swapped details and phone numbers etc. and he went back to his car and I went to mine just as Mrs P returned.

I quickly filled her in on events and pointed out the other car.

As we looked over we could see through its rear window the driver and another occupant of the car, I'm picking it was his wife, were having a good old ding-dong of an argument.

This was confirmed seconds later when he opened his door and the sounds of female yelling wafted into the air as he tried to get out in a hurry.

And that's when something, got caught in what I presume was his seat belt and he fell out in a sprawling heap on to the tarmac in front of us.

I stifled a smile as we drove away, him watching us as he struggled to his feet.

I didn't want to inflame the situation any further but it has to be said poetic justice was never sweeter.