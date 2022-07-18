Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Turns out there are more expensive things than organic carrots

5 minutes to read
Organic carrots are like gold in the Page household. Photo / 123RF

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

Comment

In our house we are rather partial to carrots.

That's all of us who live in our humble abode. Me. Mrs P. And especially George The Dog.

Now, I'm not entirely sure how the

