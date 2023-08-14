Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: I’m not the brightest dinner guest

Kevin Page
By
4 mins to read
Everything seemed a lot brighter once Kevin Page realised. Photo / Getty Images

Everything seemed a lot brighter once Kevin Page realised. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I’d had a good day.

Got a fair bit done, mainly getting the Boomerang Child’s car a warrant, and had enjoyed a stroll and a coffee on a brisk but gloriously sunny day.

Later

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle