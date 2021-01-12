Investigation under way after car goes up in flames in Whanganui's Castlecliff

The blaze started around 10.40am on Cross St. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fire investigator has been called in after a car went up in flames in Castlecliff this morning with one man taken to hospital.

Fire and emergency were alerted to the fire in the carpark of Cliff Dental around 10.40am, and were supported by police for traffic management.

St John subsequently confirmed that one person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns as a result of the blaze.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was park outside the building and began smoking under the bonnet.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control. Photo / Bevan Conley

The vehicle soon became engulfed, sparking another fire in a small patch of grass next door.

Sarah Loveluck, a staff member at the practice said that she rushed out to move a patient's car parked next to the flaming vehicle.

"I looked to the right and saw the fire and tried to figure out the push start quite quickly," Stockman said.

Senior Station Officer Jes Sorenson confirmed that the car fire was being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the car fire just after 10.30am on Wednesday morning. Photo / Polished Media

"We'll get the investigator down to look at what happened," Sorensen said.

Both fires were brought under control by 11am.