Whanganui news in brief: Person hospitalised after quad bike accident

The person was transported by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital. Photo / file

Quad bike accident

A person was taken to hospital about 10am on Wednesday after a quad bike incident left them with minor injuries. While details of the incident are unclear, St John confirmed the accident occurred near Parewanui and involved a quad bike. The person was transported by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

Picnic and Pareu

The Multicultural Council of Whanganui/Rangitikei are hosting their first event of the year, Picnic and Pareu, this Saturday at 2 Mitchell St. There will be a free sausage sizzle, and people are encouraged to bring a picnic. Materials for the parau dip dying workshop cost $5 per person, but it is free if you provide your own dye and white fabric. Sponsors for Picnic and Pareu include Sports Whanganui and Born and Raised Pasifika.

Community champs

If you know someone who's made an outstanding contribution to the community this year, nominate them for a 2020 Whanganui Community Award. Nominations close today, January 14 at 5pm. For more information visit www.whanganui.govt.nz/community-awards-2020

Rental changes

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act kicks in next month, affecting up to 600,000 properties. It includes allowing domestic violence victims to withdraw from a tenancy with only two days' notice, with evidence. Family agency Aviva manager Gwenda Kendrew says she's concerned about how it will work. Housing Ministry documents specify a $3000 fine for people disclosing information on a withdrawal because of domestic abuse.

News on the go

News in your pocket

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.