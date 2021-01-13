Bowls: Finalists found in Wanganui Ryman Healthcare Open Pairs

Vastly experienced bowler Ray Savage (pictured) will be joined by his talented, but less experienced Wanganui teammate Anthony Hanna in the final of the Ryman Healthcare Men's Open Pairs in March. Photo / File

Iain Hyndman is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Finalists have emerged for the Ryman Healthcare Men and Women's Open Pairs Bowls competition.

In the men's section, a mix of experience and youthful exuberance combined to send Wanganui Bowling Club pair Ray Savage and Anthony Hanna through to finals day in March to play wily composite pair Phil Corney and Ian Porteous.

In the women's division, Aramoho pair Eleni Meimaris and Kristin Stampa will meet Sarah Taukamo and Robyn Rintoul from the Victoria Bowling Club in Wellington in their final in March.

Former Aramoho player Corney, now playing out of the Durie Hill Club, teamed with Aramoho's Porteous to beat the vastly experienced Durie Hill pair Bruce Winterburn and Shane Broderson 20-14 in their semifinal.

Old hand Savage (skip) and relative newcomer Hanna easily accounted for composite crew Michael O'Leary (s) and Danny Wildermoth 23-8 in the other semifinal.

Meimaris (s) and Stampa beat Wanganui pair Sonia Wooding (s) and Wendy Stutheridge 17-15 to claim their finals berth.

Taukamo (s) and Rintoul took advantage of their Wellington heritage by adapting to the windy afternoon conditions better to beat Aramoho pair Pauline Pirere (s) and Elizabeth Anderson 18-8 for a spot in the finals.

This weekend the Cleveland Funeral Homes Women's open singles will be played at the Laird Park (section 1) and St Johns (section 2) bowling clubs on Saturday. Post section play on Sunday is at the Wanganui East Bowling Club.