Huge Whanganui bowling club mural front and centre of facelift

Celebrating the completion of Whanganui East Bowling Club's mural are (from left) Scott Flatt, artist Sonia Forsey, Sue Jermy and Eric Head. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui East Bowling Club has topped off a mini-rejuvenation project with the unveiling of a 40-metre mural across the fence of the club property.

This is the third mural in Whanganui painted by local artist Sonia Forsey, who also did them for the Durie Hill Fish Shop and Victoria Ave's La Quattro restaurant.

"It's taken a while," Forsey said.

"The shape of the fence was a bit difficult. It was a difficult shape to come up with an idea for."

The mural, which spans the full face of the brick fence at the front of the club property on Helmore St, features a number of Whanganui cornerstones such as Kowhai Park, Durie Hill Tower, the Sarjeant Gallery, PS Waimarie and more.

"I wanted to keep the background quite simple and just have features of Whanganui," Forsey said.

"I could've kept squeezing in more and more little things from Whanganui because it is such an amazing place."

The club has been given a big facelift over the past year, including the repainting of the clubrooms, the inside of the greens and benches around the property.

"That led to us wanting to carry on this work and give the place a lift," treasurer Scott Flatt said.

Guthrie Bowron supplied all the paint for the mural, with Barry Lethbridge also helping with applying an anti-graffiti film over the top.

Vice president Sue Jermy is stoked with the final result.

"We've gone and done quite a lot. The club and committee have really got stuck in.

"The New Zealand Community Trust gave us some funding to put a roof over our decking. They have been great with their funding."

With the 100-year anniversary coming up in November 2021, Jermy said the rejuvenation has come at the perfect time.

"That was another reason we have been wanting to make the place look nice."

Jermy said they haven't spent much money on the club in the last few years so it was nice reinvesting back into the facility.

"The club is looking absolutely magnificent. Absolutely rapt."

Flatt said with all the work behind them, it's time to play the game they love.

"Let's enjoy some bowls now."