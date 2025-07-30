“That’s what I’m quite proud of, really knowing our numbers, whether that was with sustainable land use or public transport.”

Cotton opposed an additional $400,000 for Whanganui’s public transport in 2025/26, saying last November that while the city’s high-frequency bus service Te Ngaru The Tide had been a success, it was still running below capacity.

Councillors voted 10-4 to keep the funding in Horizons’ budget, with the annual plan signed off on June 24.

Cotton said he had been out of step with other councillors this term on rates rises.

In Whanganui, the average rates rise from the regional council was 12.8% for 2025/26.

“Thirty per cent of that was because we put a new bus system in,” Cotton said.

“I’d say that was a nice to have. Central Government would not fund 50% like they normally do.”

Cotton said it was time to consider whether regional councils were needed or if there should be a unitary authority.

“Particularly here in Whanganui, with the ownership structure around the Whanganui River,” he said.

“With the changes in the RMA [Resource Management Act], and the amount of work regional councils won’t be required to do, I think it’s the opportune time to have that conversation.

“Personally, I’d like to see it go to referendum in the election of 2028.”

Whanganui district councillors Jenny Duncan and Charlie Anderson, Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig, and Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell are also standing down at the end of the term.

Cotton said anyone thinking of running for council needed to know standing orders and how meetings and systems worked.

“It’s very different than a private business,” he said.

“You can come up with a great idea but find you don’t have the funding in place because you haven’t had it added to an annual or long-term plan.”

He had thoroughly enjoyed working alongside fellow Whanganui-based councillor Alan Taylor, Cotton said.

The pair disagreed on a few issues, including additional public transport funding, but that “represented the view of the community”.

“Then, the members of council made a decision. That’s good process.

“Tongue in cheek, I have to say I lost more than I won.”

Cotton said being a councillor meant he was able to go to places he never would have otherwise.

“And I’ve met people from all walks of life.

“Being a councillor can be hugely satisfying and hugely frustrating, but it’s really been a great journey.”

Nominations for the 2025 local government elections close at noon on Friday, August 1.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.