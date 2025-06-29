“Proceeding with contributing Horizons’ share of funding means we are able to deliver an improved Whanganui network,” Keedwell said.

“This network will feature services to currently unserved areas, such as Pūtiki, and also have buses running seven days a week.”

Keedwell said bus patronage had grown significantly in the city since Te Ngaru The Tide service was introduced in 2023 and the improved network should continue that growth.

About 57% of submitters preferred the option of three high-frequency routes and two hourly routes.

This would mean three routes similar to Te Ngaru The Tide operating across the city every 20 minutes and two routes running hourly, extending further into Aramoho.

The improved service would replace existing school routes because of increased connectivity across the city.

Whanganui District Council’s representative on Horizons’ passenger transport committee, Anthonie Tonnon, said the responses were pleasing.

“Seeing that kind of response come through has been fantastic and it has been great to see such a great design go through to our timetable as well,” he said.

Public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon was pleased with the overwhelming submissions on the topic. Photo / NZME

The funding provided by Horizons for 2025-26 will be an additional $400,000, followed by an additional $1.5 million from 2026-27.

The new network is set to begin in April or May 2026.

In 2024, the plan for a $1m public transport boost for Whanganui was overlooked for Government funding.

Horizons voted to invest the money in the district’s network until 2027 but that was contingent on receiving matched funding from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Keedwell said the decision to endorse funding did not mean Horizons would not seek government co-investment in the future.

“We will continue working to secure it if it becomes available again,” she said.

Horizons passenger transport committee chairman Sam Ferguson said the improvements would connect people in a greater way.

“The people of Whanganui really have spoken that they resoundingly support this increased investment,” he said.

“This isn’t just about buses, it’s about connecting people to their city.”

A final round of consultation will be carried out in July, targeting engagement with residents who will have a new service for their area.

Senior transport planner Jayme Thorby said the consultation was also to support the seamless infrastructure implementation in collaboration with the Whanganui District Council.

She hoped NZTA “comes to the party in the future”.

Ferguson said Horizons was “99% there” and he was excited for what the improvements offered to the Whanganui community.

“I hope we do see central government come to the table in the near future so this network can be what we’ve all envisioned it to be. The reality is that we are working within constraints but this is a great step forward,” Ferguson said.

“I’m excited for what we’re delivering here. I hope that come May 2026 we are able to get out there and celebrate this revised network.”

The final Horizons 2025-26 Annual Plan, with full details of the council’s work programmes, will be available on Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz within the next few weeks.