Horizons Regional Council to proceed with improvements to Whanganui public transport

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui's public transport is set for expansion with an increase in funding over the next couple of years. Photo / NZME

Horizons Regional Council has increased funding for Whanganui’s public transport as part of its 2025-26 annual plan.

Horizons adopted the plan at its June 24 meeting.

Earlier this year, the council consulted on the improvement of public transport in Whanganui and Horowhenua without government co-investment.

More people than any other part of the annual plan, with 394 submissions.

