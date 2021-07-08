Homelessness in Whanganui to be addressed at community meeting

The meeting will be on July 19 in the Ridgway Conference Room at Community House. Photo / Bevan Conley

A public meeting has been called at Community House next week to discuss the possibility of establishing a homeless shelter in Whanganui.

Community House manager Shelley Loader said homeless people regularly came to them for help with housing, but also for basic needs.

"That's things like charging phones, watching bags for them while they go to appointments, meals, and helping them find places to wash their clothes and have a shower," Loader said.

"There are a lot of organisations that have people like that come in, and they do what they can for them, but there is no one-stop-shop that provides facilities.

"It's become apparent to a lot of people that there needs to be something."

Next week's meeting will be the first step in that process.

"What we envisaged was that we'd get people from community organisations that were doing their own bit together and find out what's going on, what's being done, and what still needs to be done.

"From there we can see who is interested in getting together to establish something."

Loader said there were "different degrees of homelessness" in Whanganui, so establishing a facility to cater to an array of needs was very complicated.

"There are people that sleep in their cars, there are those that couch surf in between places, and there are families that can't get rentals.

"Some, who are arguably homeless by choice, don't want to go to a place with a whole lot of rules.

"These are people with criminal records, debt, or mental health issues, and the reason they've failed to be placed in housing previously is because they are not mixing with the people they've been placed with.

"You've got to take all that into account."

Cooking facilities, showers, and washing machines would be obvious components to a shelter or drop-in, Loader said.

"Then there are perhaps overnight beds.

"That's where you start looking at the mix of people you'd be getting together, and whether men and women can be in the same place."

Public feedback for the meeting had already been "massive", Loader said.

"There are so many good-hearted people in the community that are doing so much, so hopefully we can get them all on the same page with one facility.

"I know other centres have been tried before and they've failed, so it's about looking into what went wrong and the best ways to avoid that.

"I feel like it needs to be its own organisation, with paid staff. You're talking large scale, and that requires funding, setting up, and proper management."

The meeting is in the Ridgway Conference Room at Community House, 60 Ridgway St, on Monday, July 19 at 10am.

The public are welcome to attend.