Community invited to help plant 5000 raumoa at Whanganui's Castlecliff Beach

The community is invited to help plant the dunes at the Morgan St end of Castlecliff Beach on Sunday, July 11 to stabilise a "blow-out". Photo / Bevan Conley

The sand dunes at the Morgan St end of Castlecliff Beach are about to get a helping hand to rebuild them.

Whanganui District Council, Castlecliff Coast Care, Horizons Regional Council and the Department of Conservation are working together to restore the sand dunes.

Five thousand raumoa (spinifex) will be planted on Sunday, July 11, to help stabilise the dunes.

Graham Pearson, of Coast Care, said the dunes had experienced a "blow-out", leaving a large gap.

"A blow-out happens when the dune plants are destroyed, usually by human activity," Pearson said.

"The plants help to keep the dune in place, so once they're gone there's nothing to stop the sand from being blown around.

"This is a long-term issue that has grown so big that at times sand blocks Morgan St."

The council has rebuilt the dunes, using driftwood to hold them in place until they can be planted.

Coast Care holds three planting days a year, usually in the Rangiora St beach area.

Whanganui District Council senior parks manager Wendy Bainbridge said Coast Care offered one of its planting days for the Morgan St dunes.

The council will provide 4000 plants and Coast Care 1000 plants.

"These plants will cover the seaward dune and about 20m of loose sand inland, starting the process of stabilising the blow-out by their sand-binding actions," Bainbridge said.

"The blow-out is a large area, at least 100m by 200m, so this is just the start of a long-term project."

Volunteers are welcome to help with planting. Meet at the Morgan St carpark at 10.30am on Sunday, July 11. Dress for the weather, wear strong footwear and bring a spade.