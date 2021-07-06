Whanganui District Council flushing pipes after further complaints of discoloured water

A Whanganui resident says they took this photo of their water in late May after running the taps for 10 minutes straight. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Council says work is under way to flush some of the city's pipes after further complaints of discoloured tap water.

The council said late yesterday it had received multiple complaints of discoloured water in the Whanganui suburb of Aramoho in recent days, with many residents taking to social media to air their frustration.

"We have received several reports of discoloured water in the Aramoho area and have been investigating. No maintenance activities were being carried out within the Aramoho network at the time that could have been potential sources," a council spokesman said.

"Our investigations indicate a probable cause being recent power supply outages affecting the plant. This could have stirred up low levels of sediment within the reservoirs."

The council spokesman said checks of the safety of the water had been conducted and there was no cause for concern.

Just over a month ago, the council was forced to flush pipes in Aramoho and Durie Hill after residents complained of constant yellow-tinged water.

One Durie Hill homeowner said at the time the issue had been constant in their household.

"Our water has been coloured every day or two for the past month. Our home is only four years old so it's not our pipes."

Another Aramoho homeowner said although discolouration wasn't occurring daily, it was growing in frequency.

"It is happening often. A lot of people around here are noticing the same thing, but that said, some aren't. It's very odd."

The council asks anyone who is experiencing discoloured water to contact it directly.

"If you have discoloured water we recommend you flush your cold taps for 10 minutes. If the water has not cleared in this time, please call 06 349 0001 and ask for the infrastructure team."