Project Marton dissolves citing lack of funding and volunteers

Project Marton, the group behind events such as Marton Market Day and the Marton Harvest Festival officially folded late last month. Photo / File

A Marton community group that has been at the heart of the Rangitīkei town for more than 25 years officially folded last week, but the mayor is confident that a new organisation will take its place.

Project Marton unanimously voted to disband at a special general meeting held in Marton two weeks ago, a statement released by the group said.

The group has been the lead organiser of the Marton Market Day and the Marton Harvest Festival - two large events that brought thousands of dollars to the local economy.

In an email to members of the Marton community, the group said it has struggled to stay afloat in the last year, with volunteers and funding pools proving problematic.

"As highlighted over recent months, committees have struggled to attract the volunteers required to keep on giving to the community. Without the support of these very necessary people, it makes the running of an organisation unfeasible," the email read.

"The funding avenues that generously support community events and operational costs have been greatly reduced and competition for funding has been increasing."

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson told the Chronicle that while it is a shame the group has disbanded, he was confident that work to establish a new organisation to replace the group is in the works.

"The group has been dissolved, but a replacement for it has also been launched. A lot of the functions that Project Marton was responsible for will be absorbed by the new organisation," Watson said.

While there were little details on the new organisation at this point, including its name and who is leading the project, Watson said that work is underway.

"Project Marton did some great work in the community, and I'm sure there won't be a hole left by its dissolution."