Health Bus the first of many Robert Bartley Foundation initiatives

Kym Fell hands over the keys to Brendon (left), Angela, Ann, Sarah and John Bartley of the Robert Bartley Foundation. Inset - Robert Bartley. Photo / Supplied

The Robert Bartley Foundation is now the official owner of the Health Bus after it was gifted to the organisation by Whanganui District Council.

The foundation was established by Robert Bartley QSM and his family with the vision to deliver quality local health experiences and making healthcare more accessible.

Whanganui District Council chief executive Kym Fell said they were delighted to have been able to support the foundation.

"The Bartley family have been generous to the Whanganui community over the last twenty years and gifting the bus is a practical way to assist in ensuring Rob's legacy and

vision for our whole community comes to fruition," Fell said.

The Health Bus is the first of many initiatives planned by the Foundation.

It will be transformed into a mobile health unit and used by the Whanganui District Health Board to provide a range of health services to the greater Whanganui region.

Rob Bartley lost his battle with cancer in March this year, but his foundation, with the involvement of the Bartley family, continues to help establish health initiatives that he identified to help the Whanganui and wider community access healthcare services.