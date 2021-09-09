Greyhounds: Thriller expected at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway on September 10

A thriller is expected at Hatrick Raceway this Friday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was a grandstand finish to last Friday's Hatrick open class 520m event and a repeat clash of that thriller is on the cards for this Friday evening's version of the same race (race 7).

The Brian Marsh locally prepared Dapper Rapper snatched an upset 30.23s victory by the smallest possible margin when rewarding his followers with his $28.50 and $9 dividends.

Marsh and his long-time partner Suzie Kite have been long-time local industry participants, and no one can begrudge them their deserved win.

Dapper Rapper returns for this evening's paw wrestle; however, drawing out wider in the seven-trap has made his task a tad tougher.

Big Time Lantao attempted to lead the race all the way for Lisa Cole, and last season's Wanganui Cup winner only succumbed in the very final stride. Another competitive race can be expected by her from trap-four here.

Kennelmate Jilliby Lista was just a half length further behind. She raced from the eight-trap then and this consistent 520m chaser will exit from the same trap for this assignment. She is likely to be sighted spearing forward onto the early pace.

A moderate start last Friday proved costly for the talented Big Time Kaylee, and she was held in midfield traffic throughout. She is provided with an opportunity to redeem herself from her kind trap-one draw.

Big Time Mac has previously struggled at open class level; however, he produced last week's meet best 520m time, clocking 30.16s when he led his C4 rivals throughout. He must adopt those same pace-making tactics from trap-three here.

Cole is seeking a hat trick of open class sprint wins with Big Time Brie (race 4) and last Friday's effortless pace-making 17.29s 305m winner can achieve that from her trap-one draw.

Leading the vain chase home five-lengths astern of her was kennelmate Allegro Smooch. A similar placing looks best for her from her trap-six allocation here.

Starters looking to upset the Cole sprinters include the John McArthur prepared Spook from his locally based kennels. He has produced a trio of third placings in his last three 305m sprints here.

Jake and Daze Bell will attempt to create another upset after they mentored De Minaur to his shock 17.64s 305m win, paying $40.20 in doing so, two races ago.