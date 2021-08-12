Greyhounds: Trojan Hoarse attempting another win in Whanganui before retiring to couch

A number of the usual Friday Hatrick attendees will be missing from this evening's meeting. Photo / File

An evening of premier racing at Addington on Thursday sees a number of the usual Friday Hatrick attendees missing from this evening's meeting.

Lisa Cole took a dozen of her leading chasers to Christchurch; however, the depth of her kennels is graphically illustrated with greyhounds mentored by her again dominating the open class 520m event (race 9).

Securing the draw advantage via the one-trap is the talented Big Time Kaylee. She won the Group 1 NZ Breeders Stakes (520m) at Addington last season.

Yes, she has been held in traffic from the same draw in her recent Manawatū assignments; however, she is likely to enjoy her return to racing at this venue, especially with her kennelmate Big Time Baby drawing on her immediate outer.

Big Time Baby, who tends to race in the middle of the track, is capable of making her presence felt here. She is race hardened after her recent Manawatū 660m outings.

Jilliby Jac owns the 29.85s field best 520m winning time and she commands respect in this event after her litter sister Jilliby Litsa, who raced at Addington last night, broke through for her overdue Friday 520m win last week.

Bigtime Brody brings vast racing experience into this event. He's lining up for his 145th race this evening and he showed he still has what it takes to win when securing his 29th career victory over 410m at the Manawatū Raceway last Monday.

The curtain is about to fall on the outstanding racing career that Trojan Hoarse has delivered. The multiple Group 1 winner is set to enjoy life on the couch, but the winner of $259,157 will attempt to add to that in this evening's open class 310m sprint (race 5).

He will be sighted racing from the three-trap this evening as he chases after his 70th career win in his 156th race day outing.

Pawnote: A couple of outstanding 520m performances from greyhounds trained by Gary and Sandra Fredrickson was witnessed during Wednesday's Hatrick meeting.

Any greyhound who returns a low-flying 29.78s clock is super charged. A slick time like that is simply unheard of at a Wednesday low-grade meeting. For example, it has been a long time since a Friday open class 520m chaser went anywhere near a time like that.

Blinken Lily rocketed through her assignment to post the 29.78s gallop when crushing her rivals in a C1 event. The former Australian trained greyhound had won her 520m track debut in a real smart 30.02s in her prior assignment.

Earlier it was Highview Anna who stopped the 520m timer in 30.06s. The significant factor about that swift effort was it being delivered in a maiden event.

The Fredricksons sure have plenty to look forward to as this pair of very talented greyhounds race their way up the grades.