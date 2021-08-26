Greyhound NZ paying subsidy per dog while alert levels halt racing

GRNZ introduced a nationwide $5 per day per greyhound subsidy which is inclusive for all greyhounds irrespective of age. Photo / File

Greyhound Racing NZ (GRNZ) has stepped into the breach by paying industry subsidies while the Covid-19 cancellation of all New Zealand racing continues.

The outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant has applied the handbrake to all racing nationwide.

It will only recommence under very strict criteria when we drop back to level 3.

Racing industry participants from all three codes will be holding their collective breaths for this afternoon's Government announcement about a possible level downgrade.

It has already been announced that the Covid-19 hotbed Auckland region will remain at level 4 until at least midnight Tuesday, hence the transfer of Sunday's Manukau meeting to Cambridge - if Waikato drops to level 3.

Hopefully the normal New Zealand racing schedule (Auckland excepted) can start again for the balance of the country from Monday, with greyhound racing scheduled at the Manawatu and Addington Raceways.

Obviously, trainers and owners are financially haemorrhaging hugely owing to the loss of race stake earnings.

The 14-day GRNZ subsidy ends today. Provision has been made for the scheme to be extended should level 4 be prolonged, which will apply to Auckland-based industry participants.

"Greyhounds still have to be fed and with license persons facing cuts owing to losing their prime racing incomes GRNZ has stepped in to fill the gaps (income)," advised GRNZ racing and welfare manager Michael Dore.

"This initiative provides some surety for them - it is open to anyone who requires it. We have received positive feedback about providing solid support."

It is estimated the subsidy will cost GRNZ around $50,000.

"We now wait to see the next direction that Delta takes - fingers and toes are crossed for a return to racing this weekend," added Dore.

If the central districts region is dropped back to level 3, then greyhound racing can resume at Hatrick on Wednesday and Friday next week.

Only essential meeting staff and trainers will be allowed entry to the course, with everyone required to wear masks.

And that will come as great relief to the greyhounds themselves in being able to race once again.