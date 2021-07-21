Golf: Whanganui's Tara Raj to stay in New Zealand for immediate future

Tara Raj has decided staying in New Zealand in the immediate future is her best option. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui golfer Tara Raj has had a change of heart when it comes to her immediate playing future.

The 17-year-old signed a letter of intent with American universities Sacramento State in November, after considering options from various colleges across the United States.

She was set to head over in mid-August, but a month ago decided college isn't the route for her, and will instead continue developing her golf game in New Zealand.

There was no single reason that changed Raj's mind, saying she was never sold on the idea of going to university in the first place.

"I just decided it wasn't really the way I wanted to go about my golf at this stage.

"I wasn't always sure on what I wanted to do. I am quite a family person and I don't really enjoy school, so that is two big things I'm not sure about."

Since deciding against college in the US, Raj intended on going over to Australia to play in a few tournaments in the coming weeks, but the Covid-19 situation has clouded the situation.

"There is no real rush at the moment. When it's safe to go over, we will go over."

If Raj is to study, she will most likely study online at UCOL and Massey University.

Her focus has shifted to preparing for New Zealand's premier golf tour, Jennian Homes Charles Tour, with the first event in Mount Maunganui in September.

"That is the big one. I'm just playing as much as I can at the moment. At the start of next year I will start looking at my options again."