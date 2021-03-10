Whanganui's Tara Raj is praying her short game improves ahead of the NZ Stroke Play Champs

Whanganui golfing ace Tara Raj is working on her putts ahead of the New Zealand Stroke Play Championships next week. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui golfing sensation Tara Raj is praying the putts start falling for her when the New Zealand Renaissance Stroke Play Championships tee off in Paraparaumu next Thursday.

The New Zealand Stroke Play Championship has been elevated to Jennian Homes Charles Tour status after a sponsorship deal that will increase the 2021 tour to eight events.

The Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club will host the newly named Renaissance Brewing New Zealand Stroke Play Championship from March 18 to 21, sandwiched between the opening event at Manawatu Golf Club a fortnight ago and the recently announced tour event at Gulf Harbour Country Club on April 1-4.

Three trophies will be presented this year with the tournament now open to professionals - a new trophy for the overall winner, the St Andrews Salver to the New Zealand men's amateur stroke play champion and the Melsop Cup to the New Zealand women's amateur stroke play champion.

Raj, however, said history will show she has battled with stroke play and has yet to keep pace with the leaderboard in this particular tournament.

"I don't know what it is, maybe because it's traditionally one of the first big tournaments in the year," Raj said.

Her first big tournament of the year was the first in the Charles Tour, the Brian Green Property Group NZ Super 6 Manawatu on February 25-28 where, ironically, stroke play was the format of the first 32 holes to make the first cut.

"The way that tournament was played was weird. There was 32 holes of stroke play to make the first cut then another 18 holes to make the top 24 – I got 25th.

"It was just so frustrating. I'm actually playing okay, it's just my putting. They're close, but just not dropping for me.

"I'm happy enough with my game going into the Stroke Play champs, although I've never really done any good in this tournament and it won't be any easier this year against the professionals," Raj said.