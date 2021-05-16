Golf: Riki Kauika, Sera Raj claim top Wanganui Golf Club titles

Sera Raj picked up Wanganui Golf Club's top women's honours beating Carron Thompson in the final of the silver division. Photo / File

The early money was right with Riki Kauika retaining the Wanganui Golf Club's senior men's championship on Saturday.

In cold and very windy conditions, Kauika had too many guns for young Fergus Smith, winning the 36-hole final 4 and 3.

At one stage for the former Eisenhower Trophy representative was four up until Smith clawed his way back winning the fifth and sixth holes in the afternoon round when Kauika strayed off the tees.

Smith should have made more inroads on the par three 7th and the par five 8th but his putter went cold.

In the end it was Kauika's short game and experience on the big stage that told the story.

Sera Raj continued the family tradition, picking up the top women's honours beating Carron Thompson in the final of the silver division. Her victory emulates the success of older sister Tara.

Full results:

Men – Senior: Riki Kauika beat Fergus Smith; plate: Caleb Tuck b Jit Gaudan.

Intermediate: Saia Fisilau b Keith Slight; plate: Perry Schlierike b Bob Ashworth; consolation: Graeme Paulger b Paul Maguire.

Junior: Peter Wallis b Lindsay Anderson; plate: Christiaan Skelsey b Darren Wallace; consolation: Steve Robinson b Ian McGowan by default. C grade: Phil Brown by Roger Falloon.

Women - Silver: Sera Raj b Carron Thompson. Bronze 12: Sandra Eden b Yvonne Wallis. Bronze 2: Lyn Hussey b Judy Jensen.