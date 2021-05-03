Sport Whanganui teams up with local organisations to offer free sports as part of Youth Week

Sport Whanganui has partnered up with 10 local organisations to offer free sports as part of Youth Week. Photo / Supplied

Sport Whanganui has teamed up with a range of sports organisations to offer local youth the chance to try a sports for free as part of a nationwide initiative called Youth Week.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said Youth Week provided a great opportunity to celebrate rangatahi and create new opportunities to have fun.

"Research shows us that having fun and hanging out with friends are the two biggest motivators for rangatahi participation in physical activity. Thanks to the organisations that have collaborated with the team at Sport Whanganui to provide 10 different activities for rangatahi."

The sports on offer include basketball, boxing, darts, gymnastics, rowing, squash, table tennis and tennis, mini golf and swimming.

Regional sports director Harry Unsworth said it was great so many organisations had offered time and services.

"We have just taken the lead and try to offer up as many opportunities to try new things that they might not have been able to because of certain barriers such as cost."

Among the activities is midnight basketball at Springvale Stadium, which will happen on Friday May 14.

"It will be after the Friday night competition. A few organisations will be involved and the idea is just to create a fun, relaxed environment," Unsworth said.

"There will be spot prizes and pizzas. We will be running all sorts of competitions, it will be fun."

• For more information on Youth Week and when and where sports are taking place, visit https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/