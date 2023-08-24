Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle
Updated

Future of skiing on Mt Ruapehu remains climate dependent

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Warming temperatures will impact snowfall on Mt Ruapehu in future ski seasons. Photo / Bevan Conley

Warming temperatures will impact snowfall on Mt Ruapehu in future ski seasons. Photo / Bevan Conley

A massive snow dump on Mt Ruapehu is a welcome reprieve for the ski fields, but climate scientists say the outlook for future seasons will depend on businesses’ ability to adapt to warming temperatures.

Tūroa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle